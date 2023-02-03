Case registered against Tirtol MLA Bijay Shankar Das

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has directed the Jagatsinghpur police station IIC to register a case against Tirtol MLA Bijaya Shankar Das on the basis of a complaint lodged by his girlfriend Somalika Das.

Following this, a Case has been registered against Tirtol MLA Bijay Shankar Das at Jagatsinghpur police station on the basis of complaint lodged by Somalika Dash, informed Jagatsinghpur SDPO Ramesh Singh.

In her plea before the High Court, Somalika (29) challenged the inaction of the police, especially the IIC of Jagatsinghpur police station, in registering a case on FIR lodged by her on May 13, 2022. She has also alleged the inaction of Jagatsinghpur SP in initiating any action under Section 154 (3) of CrPC on the basis of the FIR.

Hearing Somalika’s petition on January 27, Justice SK Panigrahi ordered the petitioner to approach the IIC, Jagatsinghpur police station with a fresh complaint and a copy of his order. At the same time, the court directed the IIC to register a case provided any cognizable case is made out.

Acting on the High Court’s order, Somalika approached Jagatsinghpur IIC and submitted a written complaint and the latter assured her of registering a case this time.