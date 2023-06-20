Case Registered Against ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ Producer, 2 Crew Members

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Tuesday registered a case against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmaah producer Asit Kumarr Modi, operation head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj based on a complaint from one of the show’s actors.

The Powai Police has registered FIR under sections 354 and 509 (Assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, the police have not made any arrests yet.

Meanwhile, an actress of the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmaah had earlier left the show. Following her exit after 15 years, she made serious allegations of mental and sexual harassment against the show’s producer, Asit Kumarr Modi. She filed a complaint against producer Modi, Project Head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj of alleged sexual harassment at the workplace.