Case Registered Against Actor Rajat Bedi For Hitting Man With His Car

New Delhi: A case has been registered against actor Rajat Bedi for allegedly hitting a pedestrian with his car in Andheri (west) on Monday evening.

Reportedly, the victim, Rajesh Ramsingh Doot (39), is undergoing treatment at Cooper hospital in Mumbai and is said to be in an extremely critical condition.

According to reports, Rajesh, was hit by Rajat’s car at around 6.30 pm on Monday while on his way back home from work.

Rajat is best known for playing the antagonist, Raj Saxena, in Koi Mil Gaya, starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta in the lead roles. He also played a negative role in Salman Khan and Govinda-starrer Partner. His other films include Rakht, Aksar and Life Mein Kabhie Kabhiee.