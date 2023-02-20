Case Filed In Orissa HC Seeking Security For Gopal Das, Family

Cuttack: A case has been filed in the Orissa High Court, seeking protection of Gopal Das, accused in Naba Das murder case, and his family members.

Advocate Sumant Swain filed the prayer in the court, stating that Gopal and his family members are now in danger.

The petition stated that Gobind Sahu, the main accused in the much-hyped Mamita Meher murder case, is stated to have committed suicide in jail. But, his death raised many doubts.

Till now, the suspicion behind his death has not been dispelled.

The Crime Branch has taken Gopal out of the state for investigation. But the real motive behind the murder is still unclear.

The petitioner stated Gopal’s family is secretly living out of fear after the minister’s murder.

Therefore, the family of Gopal Das needs to be provided police security, Swain stated. Similarly, Gopal, who is staying in Chaudwar Jail, needs to be provided with 24-hour special security.

The petitioner further requested the court to direct the jail authorities to install CCTV cameras in the cell where Gopal is staying.

DGP, Chowdhur Jail Superintendent, IG (Prison), Police IT Cell Head have been made party in this case.