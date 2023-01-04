Case filed against Delhi cop for ramming car into 6 vehicles in Dwarka

Delhi: A private car that belongs to Delhi Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) hit six vehicles, injuring several people in Delhi’s Dwarka Mor area on Tuesday. A total of six vehicles, including a PCR van, were damaged in the accident.

According to eyewitnesses, the car that hit the vehicles standing at a red light belonged to the police. It has now come to fore that the Swift car was the private vehicle of an ASI of Delhi Police, posted in the outer district and he also sustained injuries in the accident.

A case has been registered against the officer and further legal action is being taken. His blood samples were taken to determine the alcohol content analysis.

So far, three medico-legal cases have been received from hospitals pertaining to this incident and none of the injuries are serious in nature.

“Case registered against an ASI of Delhi Police, posted in Outer dist for ramming six vehicles, including a PCR van, at a red light in Dwarka Mor area last night. He was travelling in his private car when the accident took place. Four people, including ASI, sustained injuries,” the Delhi Police said.