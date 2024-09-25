Turin: Carlos Alcaraz has clinched his spot in the season-concluding ATP Finals, set to take place in Turin this November, alongside world number one Jannik Sinner and two-time champion Alexander Zverev.

At 21, Alcaraz triumphed at both the French Open and Wimbledon this year, raising his Grand Slam count to four, and subsequently secured a silver medal at the Paris Olympics.

The Spanish world number three, also a victor at Indian Wells, has qualified for the season’s grand finale for the third year in a row and is poised to vie for the title, having reached the semifinals previously.

He had to withdraw from the 2022 edition due to an abdominal injury.

Sinner, the previous year’s finalist, secured his qualification in August amidst his journey to the Montreal quarterfinals, while Zverev, the champion in 2018 and 2021, confirmed his participation following his advance to the U.S. Open quarterfinals this month.

The ATP Finals, showcasing the top eight singles players and doubles teams as per the Race to Turin rankings, is scheduled from November 10 to 17.