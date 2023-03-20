Carlos Alcaraz Becomes No 1 Again By Beating Daniil Medvedev For Indian Wells Title

Indian Wells: Carlos Alcaraz of Spain is back to the No 1 position in the world once again by defeating Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-2 on Sunday to win the Indian Wells ATP Masters 1000.

US Open champion Alcaraz ended Medvedev’s 19-match winning streak, denying him a fourth title in as many tournaments to ensure he will supplant Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic atop the rankings.

“It feels amazing to lift the trophy here, to recover the No.1,” Alcaraz said. “I would say this has been the perfect tournament.”

Serbia’s Djokovic, barred from entering the United States because he hasn’t been vaccinated against Covid-19, sat out Indian Wells and will miss the Miami Open starting this week, where Alcaraz is the defending champion.

Alcaraz, 19, who became the youngest world number one ever after his triumph at Flushing Meadows last year, claimed his third Masters 1000 title and joined compatriot Rafael Nadal as the only players to win at least three as a teenager. Nadal won six before turning 20.

He was unstoppable on Stadium Court, breaking through what he’d called the “wall” of Medvedev’s formidable defenses.