Kolkata: Carles Cuadrat has stepped down as the head coach of East Bengal, as confirmed by the club in an official statement on Monday.

Bino George will take over as the interim head coach while the Red and Gold Brigade seeks a permanent replacement for the Spaniard. The club has stated that further announcements will follow in due time.

Cuadrat was instrumental in ending East Bengal’s 12-year title drought, leading them to victory in the Super Cup earlier this January. Additionally, he guided the team to second place in the previous year’s Durand Cup.

The Spanish coach faced scrutiny after East Bengal’s disappointing start to the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season, suffering consecutive defeats to Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters, and FC Goa. This marks the team’s poorest commencement to an ISL season since their debut in 2020-21, where they finished ninth.

Following the recent home defeat to FC Goa, the Salt Lake Stadium resonated with chants of ‘Go Back Carles!’ directed at Cuadrat. In the transfer market, East Bengal emerged as the top spender, investing Rs. 5.8 crore to secure Jeakson Singh and Anwar Ali, alongside notable international players Dimitrios Diamantakos, Madih Talal, and Hector Yuste.