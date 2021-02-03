Career & Counselling Cells In Odisha Govt-Run Colleges To Be Discontinued

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to discontinue the “Career and Counselling Cells” in the state-run colleges as the objectives were not met.

In a letter to the Principals of the state-run colleges, the Rajashree Mohanty, Additional Secretary to government, informed that the Department of Higher Education has decided to discontinue the the “Career and Counselling Cells” as it has failed in attaining its objectives.

The Higher Education deptt further requested the college authorities to refund the unspent amount lying under the head of “Career and Counselling” along with the interest accrued on the unspent amount till date by February 28, 2021.