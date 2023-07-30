Cardi B throws microphone at concertgoer who tossed drink at her onstage

Las Vegas: In a recent video going viral on the internet, Cardi B was seen throwing her microphone at a concertgoer who tossed their drink at the rapper onstage.

The “I Like It” singer was seen setting the stage on fire with her performance. Moments later, the musician was shocked after a fan threw their drink at her while she was in the middle of her act. In the now-viral video, the musician was seen flinging her mic at the fan.

The singer was visibly upset as she was appearing to yell at them. Her team rushed to remove the attendee from the crowd and tried to calm the singer. Soon after the incident, the rapper’s account retweeted the video.

Cardi B throws microphone at audience member who threw a drink at her. pic.twitter.com/alLgHMFshb — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 30, 2023

The internet is applauding Cardi B’s action. Commenting on the video, a user wrote, “She deserved it, she shouldn’t have done that.”

“She did what needed to be done! people need to stop throwing stuff at performers!” a fan said. “Finally a celebrity fighting back,” added another.

“People need to stop throwing things at artists. It’s actually gotten out of control – like they aren’t human in your eyes,” the fourth wrote.

“I don’t blame cardi b these concerts now how they use to be these concert goers have no respect for anyone especially no respect for the artist throwing stuff at them so good for Cardi for doing that if you treat me with disrespect you get disrespected back period,” the fifth wrote user.

This isn’t the first time an artist has been struck by objects thrown at them while performing. Recently, singer Harry Styles suffered an eye injury after an object was thrown at the stage while he was performing in Vienna.

Earlier, other artists including Drake, Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini and Ava Max were struck by objects while performing on stage.