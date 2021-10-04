Carcass Of Whale Shark Washed Ashore

Paradip: The carcass of a 17-foot-long whale shark, an endangered species, was found near Ramtara village in Erasama coastline of Jagatsinghpur district last night.

According to reports, the forest department officials found the carcass during patrolling last night.

While the exact cause behind the death of the endangered species is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected the animal could have died after drifting from its migratory route and got washed to the shore, an official said.

The possible cause of death could be ascertained only after a post-mortem, the official added.

The animal is a filter feeder and mainly feeds on planktons and small fish. They are normally found in the Gulf of Mannar and Gujarat coast, he said.