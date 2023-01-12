Carcass Of Tusker
Carcass Of Tusker Found In Ganjam’s Bhanjanagar

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhanjanagar: Amid back-to-back jumbo deaths in Odisha, another carcass of a tusker was found in a forest near Badagarh village under Jarada forest range.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the carcass and informed the forest officials about the same.

On being informed, the forest officials reached the spot and recovered the carcass and initiated an investigation in this regard.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.

