Carcass Of Jumbos With Tusks Missing Found At Kuldiha Sanctuary

Balasore: The carcass of two dead elephants were recovered from Kuldiha Wildlife Sanctuary under the Nilgiri forest range in the Balasore district on Sunday.

As per reports, Forest officials found decomposed carcasses of a tusker and a baby elephant a distance of about a few metres away in the sanctuary.

After getting information a team of forest officials along with a veterinary doctor reached the spot and found that the tusks of the elephant had been extracted by poachers.

While the wildlife experts suspect it to be a case of poaching as its tusks are cut and stolen, forest officials ruled out any such possibility.

The animal was believed to have been killed a few days ago. However, any updates from the government officials are yet to be received.