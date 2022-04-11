Carcass Of Elephant Found In Sambalpur

Sambalpur: The carcass of an elephant was found in Binjikhol village under Bamara forest division of Sambalpur district on Sunday.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after some villagers spotted the carcass of the elephant and immediately alerted the forest officials about the same.

On being informed, the Range Officer of Kuchinda wildlife Range, Gagan Bihari Mallick reached the spot and recovered the carcass for post-mortem.

Reportedly, the elephant was facing difficulty in eating and drinking due to an injury at its neck for the past few days, informed villagers to the Officer.

Further investigation is underway in this regard. The reason behind the elephant’s death will be ascertained after receiving the post-mortem report, official said.