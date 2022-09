Bonai: Carcass of an elephant was found in Tunguri forest under Banki forest range in Sundargarh district today.

According to reports, the matter came to light after some locals, who ventured into the forest this morning, spotted the animal lying dead.

On receiving information, forest officials reached the spot and carried out an examination.

However, the exact reason behind the death of the pachyderm is yet to be ascertained.