Carcass Of Elephant Calf Found In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: The carcass of a male elephant calf has been recovered near Odhana in Kalapat Reserve Forest under Telkoi Range in Odisha’s Keonjhar district on Thursday.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the dead elephant calf and alerted the Forest department about the same.

On being informed, forest officials reached the spot and seized the body of the animal for post-mortem.

Forest officials said that the elephant calf was around one-year-old. The cause of the animal’s death is yet to be ascertained, officials said.