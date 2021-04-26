Carcass Of 5-Year-Old Elephant Recovered In Angul

Angul: The carcass of an elephant was recovered Phulamba High School in Handapa under Athmallik forest division of the Angul district.

The estimated age of the jumbo is said to be around 5 years old, an official informed.

As per reports, some locals spotted the decomposed body of the male elephant and informed the forest department officials about the same.

On being informed the forest personnel reached the spot and recovered the carcass for post-mortem. It is suspected that the elephant died due to some sort of disease. However, the actual reason behind the death would be established after the autopsy, an official said.