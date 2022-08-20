Car Washes Away In Flood Water In Sambalpur; Ops Underway To Trace Two Missing Persons

Sambalpur: Two persons went missing after the car they were travelling in flood water at Naktipali in Kuchinda in Sambalpur district on Saturday.

According to sources, two persons, identified as Tapas Nayak and Pratap Patel of Gunduruchuan village, are reportedly missing as the car was washed away in the river.

Sources said the duo was trying to cross a flooded stream on a bridge when the car drifted in the strong currents and washed away. Unfortunately, Nayak and Patel failed to come out of the car and got stuck inside.

Reportedly, Kuchinda Police and Fire service personnel have launched an operation to trace them. However, neither the car nor the missing persons were traced till the last report came in.

As the rescue operation was underway post-midnight also, around 100 people are at the spot to help the rescue team.