Car swept away in Sambalpur canal: 2 bodies recovered

Sambalpur: In an unfortunate incident, at least two persons died as a car was swept away in a canal at Kuchinda area in Sambalpur on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Tapas Nayak and his brother-in-law Pratap Patel.

Sources said the duo was trying to cross a flooded stream on a bridge when the car drifted in the strong currents and washed away. Unfortunately, Nayak and Patel failed to come out of the car and got stuck inside.

Reportedly, Kuchinda Police and Fire service personnel have launched an operation to trace them.

However, the car was recovered from the canal today. The bodies of the missing persons were also found inside the vehicle.