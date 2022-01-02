Car Overturns On Puri-Konark Marine Drive; 1 Dead, 4 Critical

Konark: One person died and four others were critically injured after the car they were travelling in overturned on the Puri-Konark Marine Drive road on Sunday evening.

According to reports, five persons, who had come from Cuttack to Konark on a visit, were en route to Puri from Chandrabhaga Bazaar at around 8 pm. However, the driver lost control and the car turned turtle on the side of the road near Chandrabhaga Marine Police Station.

While four of them survived the crash with serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at the Puri District headquarters hospital, one Piyabrata Mishra, who was driving the car, was declared dead by the doctors.

Reportedly, Konark police have seized the ill-fated vehicle and launched a probe into the incident.

On being asked, Konark police station IIC Ranjan Kumar Mallick said that the car involved in the accident has been seized and a team was sent to Puri for investigation.