Car hits roadside tree in Kalahandi; woman, her two minor daughters killed

Kalahandi: A woman and her two minor daughters were killed while two others were critically injured after the car they were travelling in dashed into a roadside tree.

The deceased were identified as Anandini Das, her two minor daughters Roli and Eli. Anandini’s nephew Badal Das and the car driver Arun Bisi suffered critical injuries in the accident and have been admitted to Bhawanipatna hospital.

According to reports, the family members were travelling a Maruti Suzuki Swift car from Bhawanipatna to Titilagarh on the NH 26 when the driver lost balance and the vehicle crashed into a roadside tree.

The collision was so intense that the woman and her minor daughters died on the spot. The injured were rescued by Kesinga Police.