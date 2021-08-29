Car Falls Into Nullah In Puri’s Satyabadi; Two Youths Killed

Satyabadi: Two youths were killed after the car, they were travelling in, skidded off the road, and plunged into a nullah on the Alaguma-Gangabara road near Satyabadi in Puri district on Sunday.

The deceased duo was identified as Mahesh Kumar Sahu (30) of Kashinagar Lane in Berhampur town and his friend Rabi Das. Deceased Mahesh’s uncle Udayanath Sahu has been admitted to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to reports, Mahesh has come to visit his father-in-law Gokula Biswas at Singhakuda village in Satyabadi area. He was accompanied by his friend Rabi and uncle Udaynath.

The trio had gone to Puri this morning and was en route to Singhakuda village in the afternoon when their car fell into the roadside nullah near Shree Khaduala Temple and sunk.

Fire service personnel, with the help of police and residents of nearby Khandayat Sahi, managed to pull put the trio out of the water body by breaking the car window and rushed to Sakhigopal hospital where Mahesh and Rabi were declared dead.

Later police reached the hospital and sent the bodies for post-mortem.