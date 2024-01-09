Car Crashes Into White House Gate, Driver Detained

Washington: A car crashed into an exterior gate of the White House complex in Washington shortly before 6 pm on Monday. President Joe Biden was out of town at the time of the incident.

The crash is believed to have occurred on the northeast side of the complex. While the vehicle was later cleared by Washington police. The driver has been detained and an investigation has been launched.

The officials have not yet released any identifying information about the driver. Law enforcement officers briefed on the incident told CBS News the driver was a man who is believed to have mental health challenges. He was under evaluation after being taken into custody, the officers said, adding there was no ongoing threat.