Car Crashed Into Container Truck In Keonjhar, Three Critical

Anandapur: At least three people sustained critical injuries as a car crashed into a container truck on the National Highway no. 20 near Barigaon under Ghasipura police limits in Keonjhar district.

As per reports, the mishap occurred when the people were returning from Banki after visiting Maa Tarini temple. The car collided head on with a container truck on the road.

Three persons were seriously injured and admitted to the hospital. They are said to be in critical conditions.