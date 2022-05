Car Crash On Yamuna Expressway: PM Modi Sends Condolence

New Delhi: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives due to a road accident in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister’s Office tweeted;

“उत्तर प्रदेश के मथुरा में हुई सड़क दुर्घटना हृदयविदारक है। इस हादसे में जिन्होंने अपने प्रियजनों को खो दिया है, उनके प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं। इसके साथ ही घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं: PM”

At least seven people died and two were injured in the accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura on Saturday morning. All those who died were members of the same family and were returning to Noida from Hardoi after attending a wedding.