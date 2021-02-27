Car catches fire after dashing into roadside fence in Deogarh, two critical

Deogarh: Two people were critically injured after a car, in which they were travelling, hit the roadside fence and caught fire on Saturday.

The accident took place near Kushpanga village under Deogarh police station about 14 km from the town on the Ranchi-Vijayawada highway this evening.

According to information, at around 5.45 pm, a car was travelling on the Ranchi-Vijayawada road from Dhenkanal to Deogarh when the car lost its balance and hit the fence on the roadside. As a result, two people in the car were seriously injured.

Locals rescued them and rushed them to the Deogarh District Headquarters Hospital for treatment by a 108 ambulance. The car then caught fire.

On the other hand, the condition of the two persons is serious and they have been sent to Burla Hospital for further treatment.

The injured were identified as Soumya Ranjan Das, 24, and, Rushav Nayak, 31, both employees of Bhusan Steel Plant in Dhenkanal district.

On intimation, Deogarh police rushed to the spot and seized the ill-fated car. However, the car was completely damaged in the fire before the fire services persons reached to douse the flames.