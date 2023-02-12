Car Carrying Tourists Hits Autorickshaw In Puri, Two Killed

Puri: At least two people including a woman were killed after a speeding car hit an auto-rickshaw near Bhuan Chhak in Puri district today.

The identities of the deceased persons were not known immediately.

As per reports, the car carrying tourists from Andhra Pradesh was heading towards the pilgrim town for the darshan of the Holy Trinity. Meanwhile, the speeding car hit an autorickshaw.

While two persons died, 12 others sustained critical injuries.

On being informed, police reached the spot and admitted the injured to a nearby hospital, said sources.