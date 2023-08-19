Car-Bike Collision In Jharsuguda Leaves Woman, Her Brother Dead; Minor Daughter Critical

Jharsuguda: A woman and her brother died while her three-year-old daughter was left critically injured after the bike they were travelling in collided head-on with a speeding car on National Highway No. 49 near Siriyapali forest under Kolabira police station limits in Jharsuguda.

According to sources, the deceased persons have been identified as Anjali Patel (23), and her elder brother Arjun Patel (32), a resident of Kumudapali village. Anjali’s three years old daughter Ansika survived the crash but with critical injuries. She was currently undergoing treatment at Burla Hospital.

The man who was driving the car, identified as Rajendra Dash of Kolabira, was also critically injured in the accident and he has been shifted to Bhubaneswar for treatment, sources said.

As per reports, Anjali was heading to her parental house with her brother, Arjun and daughter Anshika on a bike when the car coming from Jharsuguda collided head-on with their bike at a high speed. After the accident, the car overturned on the roadside.

After the accident, the three of the family were shifted to Jharsuguda DHH where, Arjun, was declared brought dead, while her sister, Anjali, succumbed to death while undergoing treatment. Her minor daughter who sustained critical injuries in the accident was shifted to Burla.

The car driver Rajendra was first admitted to a private hospital in Sambalpur for treatment, and later he shifted to Bhubaneswar. His condition is said to be critical.

Kolabira police station registered a case 120/23 and seized both vehicles along with the bodies and started further investigation. The dead bodies will be handed over to the family members after the post-mortem tomorrow, the police said.