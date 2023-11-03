Car accident in Bhubaneswar: Critically injured girl succumbs after battling for life

Bhubaneswar: The girl, who sustained critical injuries in the road accident involving a luxury car(Range Rover) near Power House Chhak in Bhubaneswar on October 31, succumbed on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Lopamudra Sahu. She was battling for her life in the ICU of a private hospital in Cuttack for the last four days. Lopamudra had sustained critical injuries on head and other parts of the body in the mishap. She was initially admitted to Capital Hospital and shifted to SCB in Cuttack. Later, she was shifted to a private hospital in Cuttack.

The treating doctor declared her dead on Friday morning, said reports.