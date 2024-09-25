New Delhi: Delhi’s daily average Air Quality Index (AQI) clocked 235 today as per the 4 PM AQI Bulletin provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). CAQM Sub-Committee for operationalization of GRAP took stock of the current air quality scenario as well as a forecast for meteorological conditions and air quality index made available by IMD/ IITM.

The Sub-Committee noted that Delhi’s average AQI has already started showing a declining trend as it has improved to 232 at 5 PM and is further expected to improve with time. The forecast from IMD/ IITM also indicates light rain showers in Delhi today and in the coming few days, thus leading to further improvement in the overall AQI of Delhi in the ‘Moderate’ category.

After comprehensively reviewing the overall air quality scenario and relevant aspects, it was decided by the Sub-Committee unanimously to watch the situation for a day or more, before invoking actions under Stage-I of GRAP. The Sub-Committee shall keep a close eye on the situation for further decisions.