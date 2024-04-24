Capturing Special Moments! Preity Zinta Drops BTS Pictures From Sets Of ‘Lahore, 1947’!

‘Lahore, 1947’ produced by Aamir Khan Productions is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films. While the film boasts one of the most celebrated and creative names from the entertainment industry, as the trio of Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Aamir Khan are teaming up for the first time for this film, it also has Preity Zinta as a female lead. Amid the rising fervour of the film, Preity Zinta treated the fans with some unseen BTS pictures from the sets of ‘Lahore 1947’.

Preity Zinta took to her social media and shared some amazing pictures from the sets of ‘Lahore 1947’. As she shared a picture of the clapboard, she also shared a selfie with Rajkumar Santoshi and another team member. She further jotted down the caption –

“On set for Lahore 1947 🎥🌟❤️

#newmovie #shoot #ting”

Well, the enchantment is well visible on her face which further piques our excitement to watch Preity Zinta coming back after a long time on the big screens that too with such a mega project.

Talking about ‘Lahore 1947’, Aamir Khan will take over the charge as producer under Aamir Khan Productions, while accomplished director Rajkumar Santoshi will helm the project, and Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta will lead the film as the main actors.