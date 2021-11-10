Capitol riot: Judge rejects Trump’s attempts to withhold records
Washington: A US judge has ruled a congressional committee investigating the Capitol riot can access some of ex-President Donald Trump’s White House records.
Trump had argued the materials were covered by executive privilege, which protects the confidentiality of some White House communications.
The inquiry is trying to find out if Trump had foreknowledge of the riot.
The ruling came on the day 10 Trump aides were issued with legal summonses to testify before lawmakers.