Capital Hospital To Get E-Vehicles For Patients Soon

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to ease the movement of patients on the hospital premises, electric vehicles will be deployed at Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar.

The decision was taken at the Rogi Kalyan Samiti meeting, which was presided by Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi.

Mayor Sulochana Das, local MLAs Ananta Narayan Jena, Susant Kumar Rout and Ashok Chandra Panda were also present at the meeting.

The meeting also decided that several facilities will be provided to the patients, especially for women and children.

It has been decided that the number of beds in the women and pediatric wards will be increased from 100 to 200.

Besides, a life support ambulance will also be inaugurated in the hospital. An ambulance with life-support (ALS) will be launched at the hospital soon.