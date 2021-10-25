Capacity Building Workshop “Train the Trainer” by FIFA begins at KISS

Bhubaneswar: A three-day “Capacity Building Workshop – Train the Trainer” for FIFA Football for Schools at Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) has started today at KISS premises.

Prof. Sasmita Samanta, Pro Vice-Chancellor, KIIT – Deemed to be University welcomed and congratulated all the participants. The workshop is being organized by Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) and conducted by Mr. Alexandre Gros, Project Leader – FIFA Football for Schools; Ms. Alexandra Huete, Coordinator – FIFA Football for Schools; Mr. Alberto Giacomini, Consultant – FIFA Football for Schools & Mr. Antonio Buenano, Consultant – FIFA Football for Schools.

A total of 120 Physical Education Teachers, Football Coaches & Former Football players from all districts of Odisha are taking part in this prestigious workshop. The Workshop would be conducted from 25th – 26th October 2021 which includes both classroom sessions as well as on field sessions followed by the Launch Ceremony of the FIFA Football for Schools (First Such Initiative in India) at Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), Bhubaneswar on 27th October 2021 by Shri. Naveen Patnaik, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS and Hon’ble MP Kandhamal conveyed his best wishes to all the participants of this workshop conducted by FIFA and wished them all the best for their future endeavours. Prof. Achyuta Samanta also thanked Mr. Gianni Infantino, President FIFA for allotting this special program for the first time in India to KISS in the state of Odisha.