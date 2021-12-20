Capacity Building Of Service Providers Would Ensure Better Sanitation Service Delivery In Urban Odisha

Bhubaneswar: An orientation workshop on Hon’ble Chief Minister’s cleanest city award, GFC Star Rating and Swachha Suvekshan 2022 was held today for the capacity building of service providers to ensure better Sanitation Service delivery in Urban areas.

The Principal Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department G. Mathi Vathanan in his keynote address emphasized upon Capacity Building of Service Providers is must to ensure better sanitation service delivery in urban areas. Engagement of Mission Shakti members, Transgender and Rag pickets in the Sanitation value chain has strengthened the Sanitation process. He urged upon all ULB personnel to take Sanitation as Priority Action and work with passion and exhibit leadership to strengthen the process. Commitment of ULB personnel to make their respective cities would ensure better Sanitation and waste management in Urban areas to make their cities clean , Mr Mathi Vathanan added.

Sangramjit Nayak, Director Municipal Administration & Mission Director, Swachh Bharat Mission, Urban in his welcome address gave thrust on better community engagement in the Sanitation Value Chain. Technical Sessions were organized during the event. First Technical Session was presented on Hon’ble Chief Minister’s Cleanest City Award followed by Garbage Free City Star rating by Additional Secretary and Additional Mission Director Kalyan Kumar Rath.

Then a quiz on different aspects of Sanitation, Solid Waste Management and Swachh Survekshan was held to assess the knowledge level and understanding on the aforesaid themes. It imay be mention here that Housing & Urban Development Department is organizing such type of capacity building initiatives at regular interval in an effort to make Odisha “Swachh Odisha Sustha Odisha.”

It is worth mentioning here that Solid Waste Management in Urban Odisha has witnessed a transformation and revolution in recent past. Provision of processing facilities in the form of Wealth Centre, a combination of Micro Composting Centre and Material Recovery Facility for Processing and disposal of Wet waste and Dry waste respectively has given a fillip to the entire value chain. Housing & Urban Development Department has embarked upon certain principles which have proved meaningful. Principles like establishment of Decentralized Solid Waste Management with low capex and opex, Community driven waste management , engaging Mission Shakti women Self Help Groups, Transgender, Rag Pickers in the waste management process, Preparation of Route Map ,Vehicle movement plan and deployment of Sanitation Worker thereof, provision of Battery Operated Vehicles, Swachh Sathi and Swachh Supervisors as Change agents to promote behaviour change, introduction and Usage of AmaSahar mobile App and Swachh Sahara Odisha web portal has strengthened the entire Solid Waste Management initiatives in Urban Odisha. Deputy Commissioners of Corporations, Executive Officers and Sanitation Experts of all 114 Urban Local Bodies attended the orientation programme held in the Convention Centre , Lok Seva Bhavan today.