Can’t Change Age Relaxation To UPSC Aspirants: Centre

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday said it has not been found feasible to change the existing provisions regarding the number of attempts and the age limit for the civil services examination.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said that representations have been received from the Civil Services Examination (CSE) aspirants regarding grant of age relaxation and extra attempt to the candidates in CSE due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today, Dr Jitendra Singh said, this issue had also been brought before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India vide Writ Petitions filed by the CSE aspirants and based on the judgements passed by the Hon’ble Apex Court, the matter has been considered and it has not been found feasible to change the existing provisions regarding number of attempts and age-limit in respect of the Civil Services Examination.

In a related issue, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has informed that in respect of Objective type Examination [such as CS(Pre) Examination], the answer keys are declared only after the entire process of the Exam for the respective year is completed i.e. after the declaration of the final result of the Examination and the same is kept at the Commission’s website for a period of one month in active window and for further period of one month in archive.

The UPSC has also informed that it publishes the results in reasonable timeframe in pursuit of adherence to its Annual Calendar of Examinations which is notified well in advance. The UPSC has further informed that the disclosure of answer sheets is exempted vide Hon’ble Supreme Court’s judgement dated 20.02.2018 in CA Nos. 6159-6162 of 2013 and 5924/2013.