Canon EOS R5 C Full-Frame Hybrid Camera Launched With 45-Megapixel CMOS Sensor 

New Delhi: Canon EOS R5 C hybrid camera has been launched in the US. The full-frame camera borrows some elements from the Canon EOS R5 mirrorless camera, and the Cinema EOS product line to offer “best of both worlds.” Read on to know more about the device.

Canon EOS R5 C price, availability

The new Canon EOS R5 C camera price has been set at $4,499 (roughly Rs. 3,35,200), and it will be available from March.

Canon EOS R5 C specifications, features

Canon EOS R5 C packs a 45MP full-frame CMOS imaging sensor, paired with a Digic X image processor which allows the camera to capture great images as well as up to 8K/60fps RAW cinematic videos. Canon says that the camera can capture still images at speeds of up to 20fps, and its Dual Pixel CMOS AF II capability “can track split-second movements” of moving vehicles.

The camera comes with 1,053 Automatic AF zones for high-quality and sharp images. The camera also comes with 13 marked, assignable buttons that allow users to customise camera operation.

Canon says that the new offering supports recording of two 8K formats: Cinema RAW Light which is great for post-production grading and archiving, and MP4 which is optimised for faster online use

Apart from these two, the camera offers support for MXF-based XF-AVC format for broadcasting standards. The Canon EOS R5 C camera supports HDR recording in Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) and Perceptual Quantization (PQ) formats. It can also record High Frame Rate (HFR) movies at up to 4K/120fps in 4:2:2 10-bit without cropping the sensor.

