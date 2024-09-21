Thiruvananthapuram: Payal Kapadia’s acclaimed film, All We Imagine As Light, which won the prestigious Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, has been released in a limited number of theatres in Kerala. The film, known for its compelling narrative and artistic excellence, has garnered significant attention both nationally and internationally.

The decision to release the film exclusively in Kerala initially is strategic. According to the production house, Spirit Media, the film’s leading characters hail from Kerala, making it a fitting location for its debut. “We are proud to bring this incredible film to audiences in India, starting with Kerala where the two leading characters of the story are from,” said Rana Daggubati, founder of Spirit Media.

Additionally, the limited release helps the film meet the eligibility criteria for the 97th Academy Awards. As per the Film Federation of India’s guidelines, films must be released for a minimum of seven days in theatres before the deadline to qualify for the Best International Film category.

The film, titled Prabhayay Ninachathellam in Malayalam, will subsequently be released across major cities in India. This phased release strategy aims to build momentum and ensure the film reaches a wider audience over time

All We Imagine As Light stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam. It follows the story of Prabha, a nurse in Mumbai whose life takes an unexpected turn when she receives a mysterious gift from her estranged husband.