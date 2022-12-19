Cannes Film Festival Condemns Arrest Of Taraneh Alidoosti

London: Organisers of the Cannes Film Festival on Monday demanded the immediate release of Iranian actor Taraneh Alidoosti, who was arrested over the weekend by local authorities on charges of spreading falsehoods about the ongoing nationwide protests.

In a statement shared on its official Twitter page, the prestigious film gala extended “full support” to the 38-year-old actor as it condemned her arrest by the Iranian government.

“The Iranian actress #TaranehAlidoosti was arrested Saturday 17 December as a result of her support for the movement for freedom in her country. The @Festival_Cannes strongly condemns this arrest and demands her immediate release,” the Cannes Film Festival said in a tweet using the hashtag ‘#FreeTaranehAlidoosti’.