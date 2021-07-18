Cannes Film Festival 2021: Here’s The Winners List
Cannes: The Cannes film festival was concluded on Saturday in the south of France. After watching the 24 feature films in Competition, the jury, presided by Spike Lee presented the awards at the Closing Ceremony.
During the Closing Ceremony, Italian director Marco Bellochio received an Honorary Palme d’Or for his extraordinary filmmaking career.
Here is a list of the main winners:
- Palme d’Or: Julia Ducournau for “Titane” (France)
- Grand Prix: Shared by Ashgar Farhadi for “A Hero” (Iran) and Juho Kuosmanen for “Compartment No.6” (Finland)
- Best director: Leos Carax “Annette” (France)
- Best actress: Renate Reinsve for “Worst Person in the World” (Norway)
- Best actor: Caleb Landry Jones for “Nitram” (US)
- Best screenplay: Hamaguchi Ryusuke and Takamasa Oe for “Drive My Car” (Japan)
- Jury prize: Shared by Nadav Lapid for “Ahed’s Knee” (Israel) and Apichatpong Weerasethakul for “Memoria” (Thailand)
- Best first film: Antoneta Kusijanovic for “Murina” (Croatia)
- Best short film: Hong Kong’s “All The Crows In The World” Tang Yi