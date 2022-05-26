Cannes 2022 In Pics: Urvashi Rautela’s Sensational Red Carpet Avatar In Snow White Gown

Urvashi Rautela walked the Cannes 2022 red carpet and turns into a Snow White wearing a Tony Ward frill gown.

The ensemble had a slit cut in the front, which flaunted her toned legs

Urvashi walked the red carpet with all pride and grace as she smiled for the shutterbugs and posed for them happily.

She walked the red carpet in a princess-like outfit and paired heart-shaped drop earrings with the outfit, which perfectly matched the silver detailing on her bodice.