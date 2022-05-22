Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone Slays It In Style

Cannes: Deepika Padukone has chosen black again for his fifth day at Cannes 2022. The actress, who is also one of the jury members at the Cannes Film Festival, has shared a stunning video on her Instagram handle, giving her fans a glimpse of her OOTD.

In the video, the actress can be seen looking gorgeous in a black body cone gown with a plunging neckline. The actress accessorised her look with beautiful Cartier jewellery. She kept her makeup light with red lipstick and styled her hair in a messy bun.

Deepika Padukone has been slaying at the 75th Cannes Film Festival with her fashion sense.