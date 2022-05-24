Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone and Urvashi Rautela stun in Black on thr Red Carpet

Cannes: Deepika Padukone showed up on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival on Monday looking the definition of stunning. Deepika, serving on the Cannes jury this year, was dressed in a custom design by Louis Vuitton – a black sheath cut low, encased in what looks like hi-tech feathers. Deepika paired her showstopping dress with simple accessories – minimal jewellery, dramatic eye makeup, nude lips and hair piled on top of her head. This is Deepika’s third red carpet appearance at Cannes so far; she was at the screening of Korean film Decision To Leave.

Similarly, after making her debut on Cannes 2022 red carpet, Urvashi Rautela is back for her second appearance, and this time she opted for black. The actress attended the screening of the film Forever Young at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in a black dress featuring a long train. The dress was from the shelves of Ali Younes Couture. She accessorised her look with statement jewellery by Nour by Jahan. Keeping her makeup neutral, Urvashi styled her hair into a neat bun.

Check out her picture from the red carpet below: