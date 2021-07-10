Cannabis Worth Rs 1 Crore Seized In Rayagada, 3 Held

Rayagada: Police seized a huge cache of cannabis from a forest near Rabguda under Chandrapur police limits here and arrested three persons in this connection.

The estimated value of the seized contraband is Rs 1 crore, officials informed.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Chandrapur police conducted a raid near Rabiguda Chhak and seized around 1180 Kg of cannabis from there. The cops also arrested three persons in this connection.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act and further investigation is underway in this regard, sources said.