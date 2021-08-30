Cannabis worth Rs 1.5 crores seized in Malkangiri, 5 held

Malkangiri: Mudulipada police have seized cannabis worth Rs 1.5 crore and arrested five persons involved in smuggling the contraband, informed SDPO Anshuman Dwivedi in a press meet at Malkangiri district police headquarters on Monday.

According to police, during motor vehicle checking by Mudulipada police near Doramasani on Sunday, a suspicious pick-up van was intercepted and upon search, around 71 gunny bags stashed with ganja weighing around 1520 Quintals were seized.

The seized contraband is estimated to be worth around 1.5 crore in the black market. It was been smuggled from Chitrakonda to out of the state.

The arrested accused were identified as Hemant Takri of Jhadiaguda village under Baipariguda police station, Saiban Khara of RAC-16 under Chitrakonda police station, Mahendra Dalei of Dhungiaput village under Mathili police station, Gobardhan Dolei and Mahendra Dolei of Hanumala village under Machhakund police station.

A four-wheeler and Rs 2000 cash has been seized from them and all have been forwarded to the court on Monday, the police further added.