Cannabis Seized From Puri-Ahmedabad Express, Smuggler Held

Berhampur: The Railway Police Force (RPF) on Thursday caught a youth red-handed while he was smuggling cannabis to Surat on the Puri-Ahmedabad Express.

The RPF personnel seized 26 kg of cannabis packed in two gunny bags from the accused. A case has been registered at the GRP police station and further investigation is underway, sources said.

According to reports, the Berhampur RPF personnel received a tip-off about the smuggling of ganja from Khurda by a young man on the 02843 Puri-Ahmedabad Express.

In compliance with the direction of RPF IIC Dilip Kumar. K. Mohapatra, Head Constable T.K Mohapatra Constables J. Bagh and Raju conducted a search when the train reached Berhampur station.

During the search, two gunny bags were found from the possession of a youth, identified as Abhimanyu Jena of Nayagarh district, who was travelling as a passenger. The two bags contained a total of 26 kg of cannabis, estimated to cost around Rs 2.5 lakhs, sources added.

Following the seizure of contraband, accused Abhimanyu Jena was arrested and handed over to the Government Railway Police.

