Cannabis-Laden Truck Seized In Balasore

Balasore: The Special Task Force (STF) seized a cannabis-laden truck from the bypass road on National Highway 60 near Basta police station in Balasore district.

The STF intercepted the truck and detained the driver while seizing the contraband weighing more than 10 quintals.

According to preliminary investigation, the ganja consignment was being transported from Ganjam to West Bengal.

The weighing of cannabis is underway by STF at Basta police station. STF senior officer DSP Manoj Raut interrogated the detained driver and initiated further investigation.