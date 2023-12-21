Cannabis Grown In Farms Destroyed By Police In Gajapati

Gajapati: Adaba police have destroyed cannabis plants which were being cultivated in the forest area near Palkua village in Gajapati district.

Acting on a tip-off, the team of cops conducted a raid in that area and destroyed the cannabis plants grown illegally on about 28 acres of land. Following the operation, a case has been registered under NDPS Act in this regard.

It is worth mentioning that ganja cultivation in several areas in the district is increasing year by year. Due to easy money, selling and purchasing weed are getting popular among interstate drug traffickers.

Last week, similar case had happened in R. Udayagiri police limits. The police had destroyed ganja plants in about 41 acres of land in Pateguda area.