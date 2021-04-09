Candidates Appear OTET 2021!

Bhubaneswar: Around 1,25,880 candidates appeared the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2021 conducted by the Board Of Secondary Education (BSE) at 491 exam centres across the State on Friday.

The School and Mass Education Department made elaborate arrangements to conduct a free and fair examination.

The candidates will attend two papers of the OTET viz- Paper-I And Paper-II in two shifts. The first shift will be held between 8 am to 10.30 am while the second sitting will begin from 12 pm and conclude at 2.30 pm.

The OTET is a state-level examination that is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for teachers post. On qualifying the OTET exam, candidates will be appointed as teachers for Class I to VIII in government, private aided, private unaided schools across Odisha.