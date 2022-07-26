Cancer Hospital To Be Set Up In Bhubaneswar NISER Campus

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday informed that a cancer hospital with an investment of Rs 650 crore will be established in NISER campus, Bhubaneswar.

The Government of India will provide Rs 400 crore and Tata Trust will provide Rs 250 crore for the establishment of a state-of-the-art cancer hospital, said Pradhan.

A meeting in this regard was held in New Delhi on Tuesday attended by Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi and senior officials of the Ministry of Skill Development and Department of Atomic Energy.

“In line with PM @narendramodi’s vision the cancer care hospital & skill development centre at @niser_official will strengthen treatment facilities, scale up competencies of health professionals & initiate high-quality research to meet emerging requirements in the field of oncology,” tweeted Pradhan.

A skill development centre will also come up at NISER campus to cater to the skilling requirements of medical professionals at the cancer hospital, he said.

“It is like a dream come true. Was very keen on a Cancer Hospital – a hub of Tata Memorial- at NISER campus in ‘Bhubaneswar. Had met Minister @DrJitendraSingh in Feb, 2020. Closely followed up on this. Today we all sat with Minister Sri @dpradhanbjp & officials.Will come up soon,” Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi said.